Divorces for Sunday, Oct. 24

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Pao Vue of Onalaska and Song Vue of La Crosse.
Joshua Aspenson from Heidi Aspenson, both of La Crosse.
Christie Hintz from Kevin Hintz, both of Onalaska.
Martin Kirchner and Jessica Kirchner, both of La Crosse.
Rita Jordi of La Crosse and Aaron Jordi of Onalaska.
Susan Goodrich from John Goodrich Jr., both of Holmen.
Erin Hilleshiem of Onalaska from Nicholas Hilleshiem of Holmen.
In Photos: The Great River Road in Wisconsin and Minnesota
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.