 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Divorces for Sunday, Oct. 25
editor's pick
DIVORCES

Divorces for Sunday, Oct. 25

{{featured_button_text}}

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Susan Netwal from Donald Netwal, both of Holmen.

Katelin Weise of Holmen and Nathan Weise of West Salem.

Robb Zittlow of Woodbury and Sara Zittlow of La Crosse.

Lynne Greene and Keith Greene, both of La Crosse.

Kathy Speer of Maple Grove and John Speer of La Crosse.

Dawn Andel and Corey Andel, both of Onalaska.

Max Stockert of La Crosse from Tabitha Stockert of St. Augustine, Fla.

0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Elections Commission on Foreign Interference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News