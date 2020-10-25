Divorces for Sunday, Oct. 25

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Susan Netwal from Donald Netwal, both of Holmen.
Katelin Weise of Holmen and Nathan Weise of West Salem.
Robb Zittlow of Woodbury and Sara Zittlow of La Crosse.
Lynne Greene and Keith Greene, both of La Crosse.
Kathy Speer of Maple Grove and John Speer of La Crosse.
Dawn Andel and Corey Andel, both of Onalaska.
Max Stockert of La Crosse from Tabitha Stockert of St. Augustine, Fla.
