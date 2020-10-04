 Skip to main content
Divorces for Sunday, Oct. 4
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

  • Dalton Orlikowski of La Crosse from Jazmen Orlikowski of Caledonia.
  • David Goodenough and Jamie Goodenough, both of Holmen.
  • Thomas Dayton from Tabithe Dayton, both of La Crosse.
  • Rachel Kendhammer of West Salem from Matthew Kendhammer of Bangor.
  • Karen Ulrich of La Crosse from Michael Ulrich of Prairie du Chien.
  • Nathaniel Pupp and Emily Pupp, both of La Crosse.
  • Vicki Dahl of La Crosse from Michael Dahl of Onalaska.
  • Michael Dux of West Salem and Rachel Dux of La Crosse.
