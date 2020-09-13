Divorces for Sunday, Sept. 13

Return to homepage ×
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Michael Bundy of Sparta from Corrine Bundy of West Salem.
Patty Shawley-Goede from Jerry Goede, both of La Crosse.
Kathryn Oslund of Onalaska from Mitchael Oslund of Holmen.
Carrie Sullivan from Todd Sullivan, both of La Crosse.
Cole Sexton of Denver, Colorado, and Emily Hoyer of Minneapolis.
Jennifer Lorenz of La Crosse from Cory Lorenz of Prairie du Chien.
Daniel McDowell from Michelle McDowell, both of La Crosse.
Brian Kalvelage of Stoddard from Karen Kalvelage of Onalaska.
