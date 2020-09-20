 Skip to main content
Divorces for Sunday, Sept. 20
DIVORCES

Divorces for Sunday, Sept. 20

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Paula Sampson of Trempealeau and Mark Sampson of De Pere.

Jacque Phillips of Onalaska and Steven Phillips of Huntsville, Alabama.

Susan Herbers and Michael Berger, both of La Crosse.

Daniel Uebele of La Crosse and Faith Uebele of Madison.

