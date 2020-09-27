 Skip to main content
Divorces for Sunday, Sept. 27
Divorces for Sunday, Sept. 27

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Sara O’Brien from Michael O’Brien, both of Holmen.

Jennifer Nolte of Holmen from Nolan Nolte of West Salem.

Tiffany Reyes-Kemp of Onalaska from Steven Kemp of La Crosse.

