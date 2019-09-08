Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Tracy Bjergum of La Crosse from Michael Bjergum of Redgranite, Wis.
Chase Miller of West Salem from Jinhua Zhu of Overland Park.
Kylie Niceswanger and Nicklos Niceswanger, both of La Crosse.
Landon Helgerson of Onalaska and Monica Helgerson of Fountain City, Wis.
Mark Miller of De Soto and Stacy Miller of La Crosse.
Darrell Dahl of La Crosse and Della Dahl of Galesville.
Brenda Carrie of Sparta from Robert Carrie of Mindoro.