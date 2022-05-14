 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Divorces granted in La Crosse County

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

  • Tiana Duresky from Alexander Duresky, both of La Crosse
  • Christina Stouvenel from Jeremy Stouvenel, both of Onalaska
  • Taylor Pernsteiner, Bangor, from Scott Pernsteiner, Onalaska
  • Jaylee Beauregard, Onalaska, from Logan Beauregard, Waterloo, Iowa
  • Mohamed Ghaith, Sparta, and Jessica Ghaith, West Salem
