Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Edward Bathke and Danielle Bathke, both of La Crosse

Jana Parsons and Benjamin Parsons, both of La Crosse

Fue Lor and True Lor, both of Onalaska

Mai Moua from John Thao, both of La Crosse

