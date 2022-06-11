 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Aaron Buck of Wisconsin Dells and Angela Buck of Holmen

Christine Churchill from William Churchill, both of Holmen

Lynn Hegenbart and Terry Hegenbart, both of Holmen

Brigid and Joshua Fruechte, both La Crosse

Ryleigh and Jacob Honadel, both of Onalaska

John Krage of Holmen from Amy Krage of Arcadia

Marena Heineck, Mindoro, and Allen Heineck, Black River Falls

