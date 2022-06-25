 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

  • Ellen Rozek and Stephen Randtke, both of La Crosse
  • Jane Fisher from Robert Fisher, both of Holmen
  • Jolene Garrett from Daniel Garret, both of Holmen
  • Allison Murdoch and Phelan Murdoch, both of Holmen
  • Alexandria Enquist, Holmen, and Zachary Leonard, Brandon, Miss.
  • Heidi Giese from Eric Giese, both of La Crosse
