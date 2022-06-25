Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
- Ellen Rozek and Stephen Randtke, both of La Crosse
- Jane Fisher from Robert Fisher, both of Holmen
- Jolene Garrett from Daniel Garret, both of Holmen
- Allison Murdoch and Phelan Murdoch, both of Holmen
- Alexandria Enquist, Holmen, and Zachary Leonard, Brandon, Miss.
- Heidi Giese from Eric Giese, both of La Crosse
Emily Pyrek
Community health reporter
Emily Pyrek covers health and human interest stories for the La Crosse Tribune.
