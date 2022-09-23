Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
- Nicole Lachman and William Lachman Jr., both of Onalaska
- Stephanie Edeler, Holmen, and Nathan Edeler, Green Bay
The man convicted in the 1981 murder and sexual assault of Susan Erickson is now living in the same community where the crime occurred.
Judge Scott Horne set a $1,000 signature bond and no contact order.
A Coon Valley man was arrested earlier this month after failing to start a construction project for which he billed the victim and cashed $29,…
Classes will be held as scheduled Monday at Logan High School after an investigation this weekend cleared the building for staff and students.
On Sept. 16, at 5:55 p.m., the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a call reporting a vehicle collision with an Amish buggy on State Hw…
An arrest was made after a man became violent and was found with drugs.
The Homecoming dance at Logan High School was canceled Saturday night due to a threat. The school district sent the following letter to Logan …
A Melrose man was booked in La Crosse County jail after stealing a check and using a false ID.
The following people applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
