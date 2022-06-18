Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
- Lynae Kumbier of Holmen and Ian Watson of La Crosse
- Chelsea Valentine from Kirk Valentine, both of La Crosse
- Rennie Eiserman-Eckert and Joseph Eckert, both of Holmen
- Mary Conrad from Phillip Conrad, both of La Crosse
- Ramondo Robey from Karen Robey, both of Onalaska
- Julianna Heller of La Crosse and Ryan Heller of Coon Valley
Emily Pyrek
Community health reporter
Emily Pyrek covers health and human interest stories for the La Crosse Tribune.
