Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

  • Lynae Kumbier of Holmen and Ian Watson of La Crosse
  • Chelsea Valentine from Kirk Valentine, both of La Crosse
  • Rennie Eiserman-Eckert and Joseph Eckert, both of Holmen
  • Mary Conrad from Phillip Conrad, both of La Crosse
  • Ramondo Robey from Karen Robey, both of Onalaska
  • Julianna Heller of La Crosse and Ryan Heller of Coon Valley
