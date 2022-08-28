 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

  • Elaine Mott from Zachary Mott, both of Onalaska
  • Nichole Rivera, Onalaska, from Joseph Rivera, Austin, Texas
  • Regina Davis, Holmen, from Tony Davis, Johnson City, Tenn.
  • Amber Broer, Onalaska, and Jackson Broer, La Crosse
  • Joshua Forde from Lacy Forde, both of La Crosse
