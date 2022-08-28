Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
- Elaine Mott from Zachary Mott, both of Onalaska
- Nichole Rivera, Onalaska, from Joseph Rivera, Austin, Texas
- Regina Davis, Holmen, from Tony Davis, Johnson City, Tenn.
- Amber Broer, Onalaska, and Jackson Broer, La Crosse
- Joshua Forde from Lacy Forde, both of La Crosse
Emily Pyrek
Community health reporter
Emily Pyrek covers health and human interest stories for the La Crosse Tribune.
