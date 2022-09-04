 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Christopher Lee, Holmen, from Teresa Lee, Sun Prairie

Kari Schultz from Landon Schultz, both of Onalaska

Ingrid Newman, Onalaska, from Terrell Newman, Milwaukee

Joshua Seipel, Holmen, and Rachael Seipel, Onalaska

Joshua Rothering, Byron, Minn., and Mercedes Kulcinski-Haeuser, La Crosse

Brien Plunkett, West Salem, from Renee Plunkett, Sparta

