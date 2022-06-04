Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Andrea Devine from Dominick Devine, Onalaska
Clare Schirmer, La Crosse, and William Schirmer, Washington state
Sandra Donjuan Gonzalez, Arcadia, from Jesus Ubaldo Arreguin
Mary Ellen Aarsvold, La Crosse, from Tyler Aarsvold, Rochester
Craig Stevens and Billie Jo Stevens, La Crosse
Jamie Bahr, La Crosse, from Kimberly Bahr, West Salem
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Emily Pyrek
Community health reporter
Emily Pyrek covers health and human interest stories for the La Crosse Tribune.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today