Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Andrea Devine from Dominick Devine, Onalaska

Clare Schirmer, La Crosse, and William Schirmer, Washington state

Sandra Donjuan Gonzalez, Arcadia, from Jesus Ubaldo Arreguin

Mary Ellen Aarsvold, La Crosse, from Tyler Aarsvold, Rochester

Craig Stevens and Billie Jo Stevens, La Crosse

Jamie Bahr, La Crosse, from Kimberly Bahr, West Salem

