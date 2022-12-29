DNR confirms CWD in Buffalo County

The Wisconsin DNR confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Buffalo County in the town of Lincoln.

A hunter harvested the 2-year-old doe, the first confirmed wild deer in the county to test positive for CWD.

As required by law, the DNR enacted a three-year baiting and feeding ban in counties where CWD has been detected. Deer baiting and feeding have been banned in Buffalo County since 2018 due to CWD detections in adjacent counties. Following state law, the DNR will renew a 3-year baiting and feeding ban in Buffalo County.

Baiting or feeding deer encourages them to congregate unnaturally around a shared food source where sick deer can spread CWD through direct contact with healthy deer or by leaving behind infectious prions in their saliva, blood, feces and urine.

The DNR will host a public meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 11. The meeting will be at the C-FC School auditorium, S2770 Hwy 35, Fountain City.

DNR staff will provide information about local CWD testing efforts and disease surveillance options being considered.

The DNR asks deer hunters in Buffalo County to assist with efforts to identify where CWD occurs. Those harvesting deer within 10 miles of the newly detected case are especially encouraged to have their harvested adult deer tested. Collecting samples is essential for assessing where and to what extent CWD occurs in deer across the state.

Hunters still have opportunities to harvest deer in Buffalo County. The Antlerless-Only Holiday Hunt is open through Jan. 1, and archery season is open through Jan. 8.

In addition to submitting samples for testing, hunters are also encouraged to properly dispose of deer carcass waste by locating a designated dumpster, transfer station or landfill location near you on the DNR website. Proper disposal helps slow the spread of CWD by removing potentially infected deer carcasses from the landscape.

CWD is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou. It belongs to the family of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies or prion diseases. The DNR began monitoring the state's wild white-tailed deer population for CWD in 1999. The first positives were found in 2002.

More information regarding baiting and feeding regulations is available on the DNR webpage.

