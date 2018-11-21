The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Bureau of Law Enforcement is investigating two illegal elk shootings in Monroe and Jackson counties during the gun deer season.
An adult bull elk was shot and killed after being misidentified by a man who was deer hunting Nov. 17 near Warrens. The individual who shot the elk self-reported the incident to the department after realizing he misidentified the elk for a deer.
The elk was seized in accordance with Wisconsin law, and all the meat will be salvaged and donated to the Jackson County Food Pantry.
The second elk, an adult cow, was shot in the Jackson County Forest Nov. 19. The DNR is looking for information to help identify a suspect in that case. Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call the confidential tip line at 1-800-TIP-WDNR (1-800-847-9367).
For many years, hunter safety classes in Wisconsin have stressed the importance of being sure of your target and what lies beyond.
Conservation Warden Lt. Robin Barnhardt said: "Hunters need to make sure they are always following the four rules of firearm safety. This ensures the safety of other people, but it is also necessary to avoid the accidental shooting of non-target animals. In addition, hunters that are within or near the Black River and Clam Elk ranges need to be aware that they may encounter an elk."
Hunters can find a map of the two established elk ranges in Wisconsin by using keyword search on the DNR website. Elk can occasionally be found outside of the designated elk ranges, authorities say, so it is important hunters in areas adjacent to the elk ranges also be on the lookout for elk and properly identify their target.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.