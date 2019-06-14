A manure spill in La Crosse County is estimated to have killed more than 1,000 trout.
The spill, which is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, was reported June 8 in Bostwick Creek in the town of Bangor.
The incident affects the area upstream of Highway M to Larson Road, according the DNR.
Although the downstream affect to the fishery is being assessed, anglers should be aware that fishing in the area has been compromised. DNR fisheries staff will continue to monitor the creek.
