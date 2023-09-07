The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has determined the current fire danger level in La Crosse County and the surrounding area is moderate, according to the agency's press release.

The burn ban for the town of Holland, vllage of Holmen, city of Onalaska, and town of Onalaska has been lifted based on the National Weather Service La Crosse forecast, the DNR Fire Danger Classification, and additional outdoor fire forecasting factors. It is important to remember that our area is under moderate to severe drought conditions which can factor into the easier ignition and spread of fire in outdoor grasses, brush, and trees. Outdoor permit burning and recreation fires should be done with care.