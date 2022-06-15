DNR: Two watercraft collide, one dead in Mississippi River crash

One person is confirmed dead after a crash involving two watercraft Tuesday on the Mississippi River.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, two personal watercraft collided on the west channel of the Mississippi River around 1:30 p.m. The DNR says the crash involved four people.

The DNR didn't release the name or age of the person who died or disclose if anyone else was injured in the crash.

The DNR is still investigating the cause of the crash. The agency didn't give a timeline on when additional information will be released, but said a report must be filed within 10 days.

The La Crosse Police Department assisted the DNR at the scene.

