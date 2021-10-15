Doctor arrested for first degree sexual assault of a child

A Mayo Clinic Health System pediatrician was booked in La Crosse County Jail on two counts of first degree sexual assault, with no bond.

Dr. Joseph Poterucha, 40, who practices at Mayo in La Crosse, was arrested Thursday, according to the La Crosse County Jail Inmate listing, and is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon. Poterucha is also part of Mayo's COVID team.

A search for Poterucha on Mayo's website currently states "page not found."

In a comment to the Tribune, Mayo Clinic Health System stated, "Mayo Clinic Health System has been informed of the charges involving Dr. Poterucha. Mayo is cooperating with law enforcement, and information Mayo has at this time indicates the charges are not related to his care of patients. Under the circumstances, Mayo has placed Dr. Poterucha on administrative leave as it conducts its own investigation into the situation.”

This story will be updated with further information today.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

