An Aug. 16 dogfight between a Yorkshire terrier named Orion and a boxer named Ollie continues, although the owners now are the ones scrapping over dueling versions of the incident.
Ollie attacked 2½-year-old Orion and “nearly ripped his leg off,” says his owner, Matthew Zei, a dog breeder from De Soto, who said he stopped at Teresa Johnson-Oldenburg's apartment to check on a Yorkie he had sold to Johnson-Oldenberg.
Johnson-Oldenburg insists that the two dogs got in a fight when Orion got too close to Ollie's food dish.
"It was a fight over food, not an attack," she said in a phone interview in which she also took issue with Zei's earlier claims that Ollie is a pit bull.
Ollie chomped on Orion’s rear end, stomach and face, inflicting a broken left leg, among other injuries, according to the La Crosse police report on the incident.
“It was a vicious attack. His leg was almost severed,” said Zei, who claimed he also suffered scratches on his hand and leg when he tried to pry Ollie away from Orion.
Johnson-Oldenburg also rebutted that claim, contending that the injuries to Zei's hand occurred after she had put Ollie in his kennel to end the fracas.
Zei's wounds resulted from his punching the kennel and threatening her dog, said Johnson-Oldenburg, who accompanied Zei to her veterinarian's office to secure treatment for Orion.
Orion was hospitalized at a veterinarian’s office until Zei picked him up Sunday, he said, adding, “He can’t pee on his own or poop on his own — he’s lucky to be alive."
Orion was his breeder dog, and it’s doubtful that he will be able to serve that function now, Zei said.
The vet bill for Orion’s treatment was $2,400, Zei said. If he has to replace Orion as his breeder dog, that could cost at least another $1,500, he said.
Johnson-Oldenburg told police she has since given Ollie to someone who lives in another state.
Zei isn’t necessarily buying that explanation, saying, “It still could be in La Crosse. I’d love to see that dog again. …”
Asked about Ollie's whereabouts, Johnson-Oldenburg would say only, "He's in a safe place, because Matt was threatening to kill him."
Johnson-Oldenburg, who said Ollie is a therapy pet for her 15-year-old daughter, said she has been evicted from her apartment because "of the lies he's been telling."
Zei said, “It was a situation where too many pets were in a small apartment.”
Besides the Yorkie Zei was checking on, he said two bulldogs besides Ollie and two cats were living in close quarters. Johnson-Oldenburg countered that her pets get along, are well behaved and hadn't been in such a fight until this one — and she said Zei is over-dramatizing the incident.
In an unrelated case — one in which a human appears to have been at fault rather than the dog — a woman was playing with a friend’s dog Saturday in the Houska Dog Park on Isle la Plume, according to a La Crosse police report.
The woman was passing her hand back and forth in front of the dog’s face when she accidentally scraped her thumb on one of the dog’s teeth, breaking the skin, according to the police report.
The woman brushed off the injury but became concerned when she awoke Sunday and the wound appeared to be infected and she sought medical attention.
The dog, which is up to date on its vaccinations, must stay at its owner’s home for observation for 10 days, according to the police report.
Pit bulls are trash dogs for trash people. Every single story you read about them, like this one, just confirms it more and more.
Pit Bulls should not be allowed in city limits, period. When are people going to learn that you can't take an animal that's been bred for hundreds of years for blood sports and safely turn it in to a pet? Turn on Animal Planet and there are shows of people who have a pet grizzly bear, lions, hippos, whatever. Those people are out in the bush somewhere away from everyone else, and the only person at risk is themselves. If you want a Pit Bull and live on 80 acres and your nearest neighbor is 1/2 mile away, go for it. In the city, it should be a hard no.
Fully agree. Ban them, they don't belong in communities. Pit hags like the one in this story are rolling the dice with other people's lives.
