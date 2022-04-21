Doggie Easter Egg Hunt benefits Monroe County Animal Shelter

A Doggie Easter Egg Hunt benefiting the Monroe County Animal Shelter was held at Justin Trails Resort near Sparta on Easter Sunday. About 55 people and 34 dogs attended.

In lieu of admission, participants donated Pure Balance adult dog food, Nutro small breed/puppy food, dental chews, greenies, collars, nyla bones, ridges for chewers, dental rawhide, and training treats.

The donations covered an entire 8-foot table, totaling $80.83 for the shelter.

It started about 2 p.m. with two hunts: one for little dogs to the left of the windmill and one for big dogs to the right of the windmill. Dogs on leash hunted for kibble-filled Easter Eggs.

When a dog touched one of the plastic eggs with its nose or paw, their handler could put the egg into a bag they kept which was supplied by Scott Davis State Farm Insurance Agency.

When the hunt was over and all the eggs were found, participants opened their eggs and looked for stickers. For every sticker, they chose a prize for their pup.

“The Doggie Easter Egg Hunt was a huge success! This was a first-time visit to Justin Trails Resort for most of the participants and we received compliments about our beautiful land and how great it was to take their dogs for a walk on grassy trails. We welcome all sizes and breeds of dogs. Our buildings, 200-acre property, 10+ miles of grassy trails, and lodging are pet-friendly. We love dogs and have a white Siberian Husky, Heidi, that loves other dogs and people, said Event Coordinator, Dawn Justin. “We had a blast meeting a variety of dogs, watching them get acquainted and hunt for kibble-filled Easter Eggs.”

The shelter is a county-run, open-admission shelter. To apply to adopt a dog, visit www.co.monroe.wi.us/departments/dog-control/online-animal-adoption-application:

Sponsors were Scott Davis State Farm Insurance Agency, Petco Onalaska WI, and Theisen’s.

