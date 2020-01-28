Dogs in La Crosse County must be registered by April 1

If you and your furry friend live in La Crosse County, its registration is almost due.
Any dog that is five months or older requires a license in La Crosse County, and must be up-to-date on all vaccinations, specifically for rabies.
According to the La Crosse County Health Department, a dog must first be vaccinated shortly after it turns four months old and then again a year later. All dogs are then required to get boosters every three years, as well.
Records that your dog is up-to-date on rabies vaccinations are required to register your pet. If your dog is not current on these shots, you could be fined.
Residents of La Crosse County can get a license for their dog at their local treasurer's office. Dogs who are spayed or neutered have a cheaper registration fee of $12. Otherwise, the regular fee is a minimum of $23.
All dogs must be registered with the county by April 1. After that, owners will be charged a late fee of $25, and must be purchased through the La Crosse County Clerk's office.
For more information, visit the La Crosse County Health Department's website.