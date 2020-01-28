Dogs in La Crosse County must be registered by April 1

If you and your furry friend live in La Crosse County, its registration is almost due.

Any dog that is five months or older requires a license in La Crosse County, and must be up-to-date on all vaccinations, specifically for rabies.

According to the La Crosse County Health Department, a dog must first be vaccinated shortly after it turns four months old and then again a year later. All dogs are then required to get boosters every three years, as well.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Records that your dog is up-to-date on rabies vaccinations are required to register your pet. If your dog is not current on these shots, you could be fined.

Residents of La Crosse County can get a license for their dog at their local treasurer's office. Dogs who are spayed or neutered have a cheaper registration fee of $12. Otherwise, the regular fee is a minimum of $23.

All dogs must be registered with the county by April 1. After that, owners will be charged a late fee of $25, and must be purchased through the La Crosse County Clerk's office.

For more information, visit the La Crosse County Health Department's website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.