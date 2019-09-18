The Midwest Rail Rangers and Zephyr Route tours will offer an 800-mile trip aboard a historic, dome-top 1950s train, departing at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 4 from Union Station in Chicago.
Passengers also may board down the line at 3:45 p.m. in Milwaukee, at 5 p.m. in Columbus, Wis., at 5:30 p.m. in Portage, at 5:45 p.m. in Wisconsin Dells and at 6:25 p.m. in Tomah.
The full-length dome car will provide scenic, panoramic 360-degree views from the rear of Amtrak's "Empire Builder." There also will be narration from the Midwest Rail Rangers' Interpretive Guides about the people, places, wildlife and history passing by.
Arrival in the Twin Cities is scheduled for 10 p.m. Oct. 4, with lodging at the Hotel St. Paul included in the package price of $949.
Also included in the double-occupancy price will be on-board meals, transfers to and from the hotel and the return trip arriving in Tomah at 11:30 a.m., Wisconsin Dells at noon, Portage at 12:30 p.m., Columbus at 1 p.m., Milwaukee at 2 p.m. and Chicago at 4 p.m.
For more information, call Mike Abernethy at 630-542-3607.
