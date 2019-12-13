Don Weber in talks to purchase CenturyLink building in La Crosse

A La Crosse developer may purchase the CenturyLink building after the La Crosse Common Council unanimously agreed Thursday to release CenturyTel from its development agreement to make way for the sale.
Don Weber, creator of Logistics Health Inc. and The Weber Group, is eyeing the property for more office space.
“It’s good news for downtown and for the city. We’re obviously concerned when a large facility like that is mostly empty and underutilized,” La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said.
A sticking point was the east parking parcel, which the city has right of first refusal to purchase if it goes up for sale within the next 10 years.
“If Don Weber ultimately goes through with the deal and he decides to sell it to another party, we have the ability to purchase it,” Kabat said.
What was then CenturyTel’s Midwest Region headquarters building was dedicated in June 2001, in a ceremony with speakers including Wisconsin Gov. Scott McCallum.
At the time of the ceremony, the company had about 675 employees in La Crosse, including the 535 who were working in the new $25 million Front Street building, according to Tribune files. CenturyTel had been operating at seven locations in La Crosse, and was consolidating some functions in the new downtown building.
CenturyTel later changed its name to CenturyLink.
With the company’s 2009 acquisition of Embarq Corp., La Crosse became the headquarters for CenturyLink’s nine-state Northeast Region.
Once CenturyLink’s acquisition of Qwest Communications was completed in 2011, the regional headquarters function moved from La Crosse to Minneapolis.
La Crosse Tribune reporter Jourdan Vian contributed to this report.