Don Weber in talks to purchase CenturyLink building in La Crosse

A La Crosse developer may purchase the CenturyLink building after the La Crosse Common Council unanimously agreed Thursday to release CenturyTel from its development agreement to make way for the sale.

Don Weber, creator of Logistics Health Inc. and The Weber Group, is eyeing the property for more office space.

“It’s good news for downtown and for the city. We’re obviously concerned when a large facility like that is mostly empty and underutilized,” La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said.

A sticking point was the east parking parcel, which the city has right of first refusal to purchase if it goes up for sale within the next 10 years.

“If Don Weber ultimately goes through with the deal and he decides to sell it to another party, we have the ability to purchase it,” Kabat said.

What was then CenturyTel’s Midwest Region headquarters building was dedicated in June 2001, in a ceremony with speakers including Wisconsin Gov. Scott McCallum.