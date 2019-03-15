This is both thanks and an apology.
My church, Lower Coon Valley Lutheran, tried to have our annual dinner of Norwegian meatballs and lefse on Saturday but we were defeated by the force which the Russians call "General Winter."
We apologize to any hardy folk who made their way to our church. We are always grateful for the support we receive from our Coulee Region. Our dinner has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 30. We hope the snow will be gone by then.
Donald Fox, La Crosse
