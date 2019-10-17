Leadercast La Crosse, the largest one-day leadership event in the country and hosted by Dahl Automotive, has made at $7,500 donation to the Adult & Teen Challenge of Western Wisconsin, which will open its doors later this fall at 2507 Weston St.
The Adult & Teen Challenge is a long-term, faith-based recovery program for those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. The donation will furnish four bedrooms for six female clients, and fulfills a core value of Dahl Automotive: giving back to the community that they service.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information on Leadercast La Crosse visit leadercastlacrosse.com, or for the Adult & Teen Challenge visit atcww.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.