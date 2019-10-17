{{featured_button_text}}

Leadercast La Crosse, the largest one-day leadership event in the country and hosted by Dahl Automotive, has made at $7,500 donation to the Adult & Teen Challenge of Western Wisconsin, which will open its doors later this fall at 2507 Weston St.

The Adult & Teen Challenge is a long-term, faith-based recovery program for those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. The donation will furnish four bedrooms for six female clients, and fulfills a core value of Dahl Automotive: giving back to the community that they service.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

For more information on Leadercast La Crosse visit leadercastlacrosse.com, or for the Adult & Teen Challenge visit atcww.org.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.