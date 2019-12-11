You are the owner of this article.
Donation to St. Clare Health Mission to help the underserved
Donation to St. Clare Health Mission to help the underserved

The “Toyota of La Crosse Cares” charitable giving program and Toyota Motor Sales have donated $7,500 to St. Clare Health Mission, whose all-volunteer team of health professionals provides medical care to those who cannot afford it.

The donation will help St. Clare continue to serve thousands of people in the community, allowing them to treat acute and chronic medical conditions from coughs to cancer and provide preventive services.

To learn more about the programs, visit toyotaoflacrosse.com or www.stclarehealthmission.org.

