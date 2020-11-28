Donations for ORA being matched for Giving Tuesday

ORA Trails is seeking to secure $55,000 in donations by the end of "Giving Tuesday" Dec. 1 — an amount which, if reached, will be matched by a group of supporters.

ORA Trails recently opened the Gateway trails on Grandad Bluff, and has been awarded a contract from the La Crosse Parks and Rec department to redesign the hiking trails on Miller Bluff. In addition, the organization is looking to expand the community trail system to the north and south of the Gateway trails. Thus far in 2020, over 300 ORA volunteers have put over 2,000 hours into building and maintaining local trails.

“Outdoor recreational trails are proving to be a bright spot in the midst of a global pandemic. Trail usage has increased dramatically across the country, but especially in La Crosse with the new Gateway Trails," says Jed Olson, executive director for ORA Trails. "Sunlight and air flow have been shown to help minimize the chances of contracting Covid and exercise is a great physical and mental release from the pandemic. Hiking and biking are something families can do together in the woods and close to home. This matching $55,000 grant will allow us to double the amount of trails the organization will build in 2021.”

To donate towards the #GivingTuesday matching campaign, visit www.oratrails.org/donate/ or https://www.facebook.com/ORATrails. Checks can be mailed to ORA Trails, C/O Smith's Bike Shop, 125 7th St. North, La Crosse, WI 54601.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.