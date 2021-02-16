Donor protects 108 acres of natural wildlife with MVC

The Mississippi Valley Conservancy acquired 108 acres of scenic wooded Mississippi River bluffland this week in a transaction conservation director Abbie Church describes as “looking like an impossibility until the selflessness of a local conservationist stepped in to help; we are so fortunate to have like-minded supporters.”

A supporter of the conservancy offered to step in as a conservation buyer to bid at auction and finance the purchase. The only requirement was that the involvement remain anonymous.

On May 7, 2020, after tense hours as the online auction progressed, the conservation buyer and conservancy staff phones erupted in celebration as the buyer was the winning bidder. The closing paperwork was prepared, the offer to purchase was assigned to the conservancy, and on Aug. 21 the deed was signed.

Scenic views of the property will continue to be enjoyed by travelers on the Great River Road, thanks to the generosity of the anonymous donor. The land will soon be available for public access for hiking, bird-watching, nature exploration, hunting, and wildlife observation.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0