Don't punish yourself with New Year's resolutions

The majority of New Year's resolutions will be abandoned within just months of making a Jan. 1 vow of change, whether failing from lack of time, dwindling motivation or other obstacles.

Healthier eating, exercise and weight loss are among the most common commitments made as the clock strikes midnight, but attempting to put rigid rules on food and emphasis on the scale can backfire. Certainly, consult with your physician if gaining or losing weight is necessary for your health, but for 2023 consider looking at resolutions that reward rather than punish you, and lift your spirits instead of dragging you down.

Janice Schreier, LCSW, psychiatry and psychology at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, sees merit in making resolutions despite the low success rate, with an emphasis on realistic goals and self-accountability.

"I think in our culture, we kind of have this 'go big or go home' (mentality) -- we set these big extravagant goals. And we're excited about it for the first week or so, and then it just quickly goes down," says Schreier. "And we aren't meeting our goal partially, so we just give it up altogether. And instead we should be making a little goal, keeping track of that goal, writing it down ... so that we're actually having success. Achieving them feels really good."

Schreier encourages resolutions that have a trickle down effect to multiple aspects of our lives.

"I love mental health goals because usually (they) are affecting our physical health, too, (which is) a win-win," says Schreier. "If we can have something that's also impacting our family and helping our family, that's great, too."

Improve sleep

The majority of teens and adults, and even some children, are lacking in adequate sleep. Having a consistent bedtime and wake up time is key, as is finding the right sleep environment. Chose a thermostat setting, pillows, bedding and darkness level that is most conducive to extended, peaceful rest.

"Studies have found that sleep and mental health are connected. In fact, approximately 65 to 90% of people with major depression also experienced a sleep problem," notes Schreier. "We want to get that eight to nine hours of sleep a night."

Socialize

Opportunities for gatherings, parties, extra-curriculars and outings were limited during the pandemic, and the isolation was detrimental to mental health for some. If you haven't returned to group endeavors and are comfortable doing so, consider joining a club, trying a new hobby or participating in a team sport. Such activities can boost confidence and morale.

"Look for ways to increase time with people face to face...so we can get some of those natural endorphins going," says Schreier. "I always say to people that when I hang out by myself, I don't really laugh that much. But when I'm with a good group of friends, I laugh throughout the time. I found some research that little kids laugh 150 times a day and adults laugh 15 times a day. We don't see three year olds walking around with depression -- little kids just look so happy, we need to increase that laughter."

Personal time

Conversely, sometimes solitude is necessary for well-being. You may not have a solid hour to yourself, but carve out chunks of time for a relaxing and enjoyable pursuit.

"Our body is kind of like a cell phone where we're using up a lot of energy (and) our recharge is different for everybody," says Schreier. "If you're an introvert, your recharge might be reading or watching a movie, it might be just hanging out with your dog or listening to music."

Physical activity

Exercise, says Schreier, boosts the happy chemicals in our brain, these things known as endorphins. Exercise is good for physical health, mental health, it's a natural antidepressant." However, fitness can also seem like a punishment if you try to mandate a certain duration, intensity and calorie burn.

"One of the issues is that people make these really huge goals -- you see the gyms filled on that first week of January because people are making these goals of, 'I'm going to work out for an hour a day at the gym every day.'"

If working out is something you want to commit to, "start out really slow with something manageable, say 20 minutes, three times a week," says Schrier, who also suggests having a workout partner and creating a schedule for accountability.

"If we schedule things, we make it a habit, then we don't dread it -- it just becomes a part of our lives," says Schreier.

Limiting electronics

Schrier is a fan of family goals -- "You're holding each other accountable, and kids are great at holding adults accountable" -- and suggests a plan of limiting screen time. Excessive amounts of digital device usage can contribute to poor sleep, anxiety and reduced focus.

"Reducing electronics is is a great one, such as turning off electronics at 8 p.m. (or) we're all agreeing no electronics in the kitchen, whatever that goal might be," says Schreier. "We want to do something that's manageable for everybody."

Don't focus on 'thin'

This time of year, TV ads, Instagram posts and magazine covers are saturated with diet content, from keto recipes to liquid cleanses. Most tips are impractical, many are not sustainable and some are dangerous.

Don't start off Jan. 1 by drastically slashing calories or entire food groups, or berating yourself for the number on the scale. Explains Halley Molstad, CD, RD, with Gundersen Health System, "Hating your body will not make you thin. Being thin will not make you stop hating your body."

In the Gundersen nutrition therapy post "A New Year's resolution you can keep," Molstad notes that "Every year people make New Year's resolutions that focus on the things they don't like about their bodies. This can lead to resolutions to follow extreme diet and exercise plans which are destined to fail."

When formulating a New Year's resolution, Molstad says, "Don't be critical of your body for not looking the way you want it to look. Keep it positive and add this one to your list: I will not say negative things about my body. I will do my best to keep it healthy, and I will love it for all the amazing things it does to keep me alive every day."

Celebrate successes

No matter your resolution, increase your chance of success by tracking and acknowledging your accomplishments. The act itself, whether it be a walk or putting your phone aside for a few hours, can provide a boost, and, explains Schreier, you can "get a second adrenaline rush" from marking down the achievement.

"Anytime we feel good when we accomplish something, it makes us want to do it more often," says Schreier. "So having that accountability and giving ourselves some praise and a reward after we have accomplished that goal is a good idea."

