Dorothy Cotton was born in North Carolina. Her mother died when Dorothy was three years old. She and her three sisters were raised by their father, who was a factory worker at a tobacco farm. She graduated from college, where she supported herself by working as a housekeeper and obtained a degree in English and library science. She earned a master’s degree in speech therapy. In the 1960s, she became active in the civil rights movement and for 12 years she was the education director for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, and the only female member of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s executive staff. Dorothy’s work was to run the Citizenship Education Program, which trained people on the importance of political participation, voter registration and nonviolent protest. She taught people the way of nonviolence and led marches of hundreds of people in the segregated South. Teaching five-day workshops, Dorothy instructed hundreds of people on the U.S. Constitution, African-American history, how to read a voting ballot, rights of citizenship, and how to organize for social change. After Dr. King’s assassination, Dorothy helped Coretta Scott King start the nonprofit, nongovernmental King Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta. She famously said, “The civil rights movement that rearranged the social order of the country did not emanate from the halls of the Harvards and the Princetons and Cornells. It came from the simple unlettered people who learned that they had the right to stand tall and that nobody can ride a back that isn’t bent.”
Provided by AAUW La Crosse.
