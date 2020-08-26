DOT seeks comment on I-90, bike bridge work set for French Island

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is seeking input on bridge work along Interstate 90 in the town of Campbell, including improvements to the Bainbridge Street bicycle/pedestrian crossing over the Interstate.

The project, scheduled for 2024, is designed to rehabilitate four Interstate bridges and the Bainbridge Street overpass on French Island.

Single lane closures are anticipated on the Interstate during construction. The bicycle/pedestrian overpass is expected to be closed and detoured to County BW (Lakeshore Drive) during construction.

Questions and comments can be directed to Michael Greiner at (608) 789-5958 or by email at michael.greiner@dot.wi.gov.

Written comments can be mailed to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Southwest Region, 3550 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, WI 54601.

Comments received by Sept. 30 will be included in the project’s environmental document for review by the Federal Highway Administration.

The project website can be viewed at www.wisconsindot.gov (search I-90 La Crosse area bridges).

