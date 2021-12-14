DOT to ditch marsh highway plans, invest in existing La Crosse infrastructure instead

After decades of debate and uncertainty, a plan to construct a new road through the La Crosse River Marsh is no longer on the table, and instead, state officials hope to invest in existing highways to improve traffic and mobility in the region.

This new plan is seen as a compromise by state officials, as the community has been navigating for years on how to improve safety and traffic within the north-south corridor while also preventing any damage to the La Crosse River Marsh or surrounding natural resources.

"We really think this can be a win-win," Wisconsin DOT Secretary Craig Thompson told the Tribune in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

He said he came to agree that the marsh road should not move forward, saying that there was not enough community support and it wasn't something the administration wanted to pursue any longer. But at the same time, he said, officials didn't want "La Crosse to lose out."

"We've looked at: How do we still solve the problem that was initially identified but not with that alternative?" Thompson said.

The plan to build a road through the marsh dates back to the 1940s and has taken many forms, gone through several studies and a referendum. But nothing has ever materialized.

Officials have been working to improve the north-south corridor largely because of traffic flow and safety concerns that were expected to worsen for the region over time — and have, Thompson said. But almost all plans have always included constructing a new highway through the marsh.

The latest adaptation of a marsh road, known as "5B-1," has been enumerated with the state since 1997, which essentially means the plan has been in a holding phase waiting to be executed. That plan would have taken U.S. Highway 53 off alignment and added lanes that went through the marsh.

And although that plan was effectively shut down by a 1998 referendum, it is now officially being abandoned with this new proposal.

Instead of a new road, the state is proposing to invest in rebuilding three existing roads in the region — U.S. Highway 53, and state Highways 35 and 16 — which already serve as north-south corridors.

Thompson said that officials took a look at past studies and plans, all of which already examined all three of those highways, and decided the right route would be to improve them into a "state of god repair."

Specific intersections would also be identified that may be in need of more improvements to traffic flow and safety. There may also be opportunities to add additional bike and pedestrian accommodations, which would align with a push to make La Crosse's neighborhoods more walkable and accessible.

"We try to look at these projects wholistically for mobility, for people that drive, people that don't drive, for the bicycling community — and I think we're going to be able to improve mobility for everyone," Thompson said.

At this stage, there are no "new lines" being proposed, meaning no new lanes of traffic or routes would be changed.

According to a map shared with the Tribune, the identified repaving and reconstruction would occur largely in the city of La Crosse.

All plans for the corridor have been on the back burner since 2017 when the DOT announced it was pausing on several major projects, but it has remained a relevant topic in the community.

Candidates running for mayor of La Crosse earlier this year were pressed on the issue, and now-Mayor Mitch Reynolds was opposed to building new infrastructure through the marsh.

"Building more lanes of concrete in and out of La Crosse only adds to urban sprawl, depletes our city neighborhoods and creates greater challenges for improving the quality of lives for everyone who lives in La Crosse," Reynolds said in a candidate Q&A.

Thompson said the time was right to strike on a solution for the north-south corridor, describing that the long-feared issues with traffic safety in the region have come to fruition.

Between 2014-2018, Thompson said, there have been 79 bike crashes in the corridor, 26% of those involving a vehicle that was turning right at an intersection. In addition, there have been 179 pedestrian crashes, 88% of those occurring at an intersection.

"We believe now is the time to move forward," Thompson said.

This plan also could also open new opportunities for the city of La Crosse, particularly in the north where it has been working to improve the entrance and allure of the city.

One of the hold-ups for past projects has been money, but according to Thompson, the categorization of this new proposal could help "ensure" the money would be there.

The previous multi-million plans for a marsh road have all been included on the state's high-priority list because of its expense, but officials will bundle all three road reconstructions as one corridor, allowing it to remain as a major project with the state because of its size and scope.

The project will need the approval of the state's Transportation Projects Commission on Wednesday before it moves forward. Thompson said officials included it as the only action item on the commission's agenda because of its importance.

"We believe this is a very high priority," he said.

Because the proposal is in a very early phase, Thompson said a polished price and timeline are still to be determined. But if things went smoothly construction could possibly begin in 2024.

If approved, the state would then move forward with engineering plans and begin to set up public input sessions where it will help lock down more of the details of the plan, such as specific intersections that need improvements.

"We're very excited about this new approach," Thompson said, "and I think it's going to be very good for the La Crosse area."

