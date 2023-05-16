Although the frequency of train derailments is decreasing, incidents are reaching the public eye as more trains transport hazardous substances and routinely stretch more than 2 miles long.

Elected officials are calling for more rail inspections after hundreds evacuated in East Palestine, Ohio and Raymond, Minn., after derailments caused the burning of toxic substances such as vinyl chloride and ethanol.

After a derailment in De Soto, Wis., led to multiple cars plunging into the Mississippi River, many residents were left wondering if the trains should have been running with river levels at historic highs.

Railroad track inspections vary in frequency by track type, but at most occur twice weekly and, at minimum, once a month. Regular inspections are the responsibility of the track owners and enforced by the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) -- part of the Department of Transportation (DOT).

The DOT is concerned that the Republican-sponsored spending bill will force cuts to federal rail inspectors, inspection days and fewer overall miles inspected annually, but other experts in rail safety said that regular inspections by the train companies won’t stop even if budgets are cut.

Fundamental incentive to maintain

Over the past two decades, the number and severity of derailments nationwide have been declining: in 2003 there were almost 2,500 derailments, last year there were nearly half that many at 1,239, according to data from the FRA.

In recent years though, the number of derailments per year have stalled in the 1,200 range. The top three causes are broken rails, wide gage due to missing/defect crosstie and speed, according to the department.

Between 2018 and 2021, rail companies reported over $431 million in damage to the federal department.

David Clarke, director of Center for Transportation Research at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, said that expense alone is incentive for the companies to inspect and maintain their tracks.

“The railroads don't want derailments to occur, if for no other reason than they're very expensive to clean up,” Clarke said. “They have a fundamental incentive in economics to not have derailments occur.”

Fewer federal inspections, regular inspections remain

A letter from the DOT’s office stated the budget reduction would require the FRA cut at least 175 personnel, including upwards of 75 railroad safety inspectors.

The DOT and other executive departments are basing their budget analysis off a 22% discretionary budget cut, which accounts for a little over one fourth of the department’s funding.

“This could represent a reduction of 11,000 inspection days conducted by FRA’s inspection workforce,” the letter continued. “FRA would also need to significantly scale back critical safety programs, such as the Automated Track Inspection Program (ATIP) program.”

The department’s fleet of ATIP cars would inspect at least 30,000 fewer miles of track from the 150,000 miles inspected on average the previous three years.

U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, who represents Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, supported the budget legislation from last month.

“Congress sets a top line budget number that that number goes over to the executive branch. So if the DOT chooses to reduce the amount of rail inspections, that is Pete Buttegig’s decision,” Van Orden said.

The legislation passed by congressional Republicans sets the fiscal year 2024 topline budget at $1.471 trillion, equal to the fiscal year 2022 level.

Defense spending is exempt from the reduction in the bill, so under the assumption that funding for defense in 2024 will at least match the current baseline level of $885 billion, non-defense funding would total $586 billion, which is 22% lower than the currently enacted level of $756 billion.

Clarke referred to the department’s role in rail safety inspections to function as the auditor rather than the regular inspector.

“The FRA does not inspect all the rail tracks on a regular basis,” Clarke said. “So you have to have the employees working on behalf of the railroad company. They're the ones that do the heavy lifting day in and day out.”

Federal rail inspectors are already responsible for inspecting more than 1,000 miles of track each year, Clarke said that an inspector will typically look at a mainline track twice per year and less frequented tracks, such as those in yards, once a year.

As far as how cuts to personnel would impact rail safety, Clarke said as long as the department maintains a sensible prioritization of which tracks to inspect most regularly, safety should remain as normal.

“If everybody acts morally, as they should, the railroads aren't going to cut back because they know the FRA isn't showing up quite as frequently,” Clarke said. “The FRA people will focus their attention on the tracks that represent the greatest risks and everything will still remain pretty much the same as it is, that's the ideal.”