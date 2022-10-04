 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Down Syndrome Awareness Walk this weekend

  • 0

The Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin-La Crosse (DSAW-La Crosse) will host its 20th Annual Down Syndrome Awareness Walk and event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Myrick Park.

The walk aims to raise visibility and acceptance of people with Down syndrome and related disabilities in La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, Juneau, and Adams counties.

The event will feature horse drawn carriage rides, magician performances, face painting, a balloon artist, a DJ, and a "red carpet showcase" for attendees with Down syndrome and other disabilities. Registration opens at 10 a.m. and the walk will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The fundraising goal is $25,000, with over $20,000 raised as of Tuesday morning. All funds will support programs and services for area families who have children with Down syndrome or related disabilities.

People are also reading…

In 2021, DSAW Wisconsin provided 33 enrichment grants and over 12,000 hours of direct services. 

For more information, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/lcwalk22/

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Unpacking the results of Brazil’s heated presidential election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News