Down Syndrome Awareness Walk this weekend

The Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin-La Crosse (DSAW-La Crosse) will host its 20th Annual Down Syndrome Awareness Walk and event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Myrick Park.

The walk aims to raise visibility and acceptance of people with Down syndrome and related disabilities in La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, Juneau, and Adams counties.

The event will feature horse drawn carriage rides, magician performances, face painting, a balloon artist, a DJ, and a "red carpet showcase" for attendees with Down syndrome and other disabilities. Registration opens at 10 a.m. and the walk will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The fundraising goal is $25,000, with over $20,000 raised as of Tuesday morning. All funds will support programs and services for area families who have children with Down syndrome or related disabilities.

In 2021, DSAW Wisconsin provided 33 enrichment grants and over 12,000 hours of direct services.

For more information, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/lcwalk22/