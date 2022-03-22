 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Downtown Dining Week returns to La Crosse

  • Updated
  • 0

Downtown Dining Week returns to La Crosse Monday March 28 through Sunday April 3.

Downtown Mainstreet has partnered with local food supplier, Reinhart Foodservice, to promote dining at the following local restaurants, according to a news release from Terry Bauer, Downtown Mainstreet executive director:

4 Sisters

Bennet O’Riley’s

Big Al’s

Breakfast Club and Pub

Buzzard Billy’s

Digger’s Sting

Driftless Axe

Dublin Square

Fayze’s

Howie’s

La Crosse Distilling Company

Le Chateau

Pickerman’s

Schuby’s

Soula’s

The Crow

The Charmant

The Waterfront

