Downtown Dining Week returns to La Crosse Monday March 28 through Sunday April 3.
Downtown Mainstreet has partnered with local food supplier, Reinhart Foodservice, to promote dining at the following local restaurants, according to a news release from Terry Bauer, Downtown Mainstreet executive director:
4 Sisters
Bennet O’Riley’s
Big Al’s
Breakfast Club and Pub
Buzzard Billy’s
Digger’s Sting
Driftless Axe
Dublin Square
Fayze’s
Howie’s
La Crosse Distilling Company
Le Chateau
Pickerman’s
Schuby’s
Soula’s
The Crow
The Charmant
The Waterfront