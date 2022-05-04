 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Downtown La Crosse becoming dog friendly

Attention all dog lovers! Downtown La Crosse is becoming much more dog friendly.

Downtown Mainstreet is in the process of distributing dog friendly stickers to downtown businesses. Come downtown with your best bud! 

All dog friendly downtown businesses, whether restaurant parklets, retail stores, hotels, will be identified with a sticker and can be found at https://www.lacrossedowntown.com/.

Additionally, if you have a business dog who’s often hanging out in your store, send a picture to lacrossedowntown@downtownmainstreet.com so, they can be featured along with the other “Dogs of Downtown!”

