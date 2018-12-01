Almost two decades ago, Becky Felten called her mother, Bonnie, from the store with a query.
“I found this Santa suit. If I buy it, will you make Dad dress up?”
Flimsy and ill-fitting, with a cheap white wig to boot, the costume was far from exquisite, but the effect was pure magic. Becky’s children were elated, and Dan Felten found his true calling. He’s been Santa ever since.
Dan, 75, and Bonnie, 74, whose maiden name is, fittingly, Claus, have been spreading holiday magic in downtown La Crosse for the past four years, returning to their workshop at 500 Main Street this afternoon from 2 to 7 p.m. to chat with wide-eyed children and pose for priceless photos. The couple have 18 years of experience under their brass-buckled belts, having started their career as the Clauses at a Las Vegas mall before moving on to Texas, ultimately settling in La Crosse, where Dan retains his Santa persona year round.
Bonnie has been by his side since the beginning, urged by Dan to join in the merriment after a visit to a school.
“He told me, ‘You really have to see these faces,’” Bonnie recalled. “And he was right.”
With a full, authentic beard and a real belly full of jelly — “She fattened me up,” Dan said, pointing to Bonnie — the couple became instant favorites with mall-goers, poached by a Dallas Mall after the pair unwittingly won a best Santa in the city contest in Vegas.
It wasn’t uncommon for the two to see more than 14,000 children at the mall each season, spending 12 hour days in crushed red velvet and jingle bell sashes. Disinterested in the sit-them-down, take-the-picture, send-them-off mentality, Dan and Bonnie find their Downtown La Crosse workshop far more conducive to their conversational and compassionate style.
Seated on a sofa in their whimsical workshop, constructed by son Matthew and complete with twinkling tree, fireplace, toys and “Nice” list, the Feltens spend at least five minutes with each child, listening to their requests and accommodating the wary ones by having Santa hang back a bit while they get comfortable, if necessary having him pop up discreetly in the background for a quick pic.
Believing every child should have a picture with Santa, the Feltens don’t charge for their appearances at Downtown Mainstreet but gratefully accept donations. Bonnie sews their costumes by hand, and granddaughter Carly lends her time as an elf, snapping family photos upon request.
“It’s nice to not have all the equipment and the photo sales and just be with the child and play with them and give them an experience,” Dan said.
The pair provide at times life-changing experiences for every age, from 1-hour-olds (Dan donned his suit for one of their newborn grandchildren) to 90-year-olds in nursing homes. It’s the babies and the elderly who like to test his beard for authenticity.
“Ninety percent of the time it gets yanked, it’s an older lady,” Dan said.
A skilled ventriloquist, Bonnie gives a voice to Olive, their dog puppet mascot, and keeps pocket angels, tiny silver medallions, in her pocket for the kids in need of a little cheer. Not every little one comes in asking for dolls and Legos — some share heartbreaking stories, from abuse to tragedy, and the Feltens do their best to offer advice and comfort.
“We tell them to put the coin in their pocket, and every time they touch it remember, ‘Santa and I love you, and we’re saying a prayer for you,’” Bonnie said.
“For many, Santa is seen as a safe figure you can confide in,” said Dan, who says the couple also encourage children with concerns to reach out to a teacher or trusted adult, and have Child Protective Services contacted if necessary. “You can tell the kids who rarely get hugged and they cling to you. We tell them ‘Santa and Mrs. Claus always love you.’ Oh my gosh, the hugs you get.”
The Feltens are true miracle workers, changing the lives of two young boys forever after one paid them a visit at a Texas mall. Dan and Bonnie always remind their visitors to be kind to others and befriend the kids who are being bullied or left out.
“One boy, he was 8, said ‘that’s me’ with such sadness,” Dan recalled. Bonnie approached the mother, who was insistent her son was fine. But just two weeks later, the Feltens received a letter: The mom had talked to the school, and they discovered her son’s bully was being abused at home. The next year, the mom returned to let them know all was well: The boys were both safe and had become good friends.
Every year brings new stories, some funny, like the boy who came with his wish list on a spreadsheet, complete with prices, and others heartwarming. They have visited Alzheimer’s disease patients who perk up at the sight of Santa — “It’s an old memory that stays with folks” — Dan said, and more often than not, a child’s only request is a happy holiday for their loved ones.
“I’m impressed with how many kids have said, ‘I just want my mom to have the best Christmas ever,’” Dan said. “They really understand the spirit of the holiday.”
