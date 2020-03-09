Downtown liquor wholesaler and 53 other La Crosse area buildings that no longer exist

A 1933 view of the Edward Maurer Wholesale Beverages Co., which was located at 210 Jay St. on the southeast corner of Second and Jay streets.
The signs on the building for “City Club” referred to a beer then made by the Schmidt Brewery of St. Paul. The Maurer firm occupied this building from 1933 to March 1944, when the company was purchased by Frank Tighe, who continued the business for several years as Tighe Wholesale Beverages.
This building was last occupied in 1966 by Clark-Bracken Electrical Contractors before being razed in the late 1960s, with its former site now occupied by Home2 Suites By Hilton La Crosse.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
