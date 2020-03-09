Downtown liquor wholesaler and 53 other La Crosse area buildings that no longer exist
0 comments
featured
THE WAY IT WAS

Downtown liquor wholesaler and 53 other La Crosse area buildings that no longer exist

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
210 Jay Street

A 1933 view of the Edward Maurer Wholesale Beverages Co., which was located at 210 Jay St. on the southeast corner of Second and Jay streets.

 La Crosse Public Library Archives

A 1933 view of the Edward Maurer Wholesale Beverages Co., which was located at 210 Jay St. on the southeast corner of Second and Jay streets.

The signs on the building for “City Club” referred to a beer then made by the Schmidt Brewery of St. Paul. The Maurer firm occupied this building from 1933 to March 1944, when the company was purchased by Frank Tighe, who continued the business for several years as Tighe Wholesale Beverages.

This building was last occupied in 1966 by Clark-Bracken Electrical Contractors before being razed in the late 1960s, with its former site now occupied by Home2 Suites By Hilton La Crosse.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

+54 From Tribune files: 54 buildings in the La Crosse area that no longer exist
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News