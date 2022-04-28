Downtown Mainstreet earns 5 statewide recognitions

Downtown Mainstreet was recognized for its outstanding downtown revitalization efforts and promotions at the 31st Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony held in downtown Fond du Lac on April 22.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation hosted the awards ceremony and recognized the efforts by Wisconsin Main Street volunteers and staff for their historic preservation and downtown economic development efforts of communities in Wisconsin in 2021.

“WEDC congratulates DMI for its outstanding efforts to revitalize and improve downtown,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “A vibrant downtown is critical to a community’s overall economic development as well as the quality of life for its residents, and we commend DMI for being among the best in the state when it comes to strengthening its downtown.”

Terry Bauer, executive director Downtown Mainstreet, said: “The Leithold Music’s façade restoration and the opening of the second floor piano recital room is simply amazing. Abbie Leithold-Gerzema and Paul Leithold’s investment improved the street-scape of Fourth Street in a positive fashion.

“Jason Alberty and Andrew Bosshard’s investment in the Newburg Flats on Pearl created four beautiful apartments and a large commercial space. A special thank you to Marc Zettler, Zettler Design, for his design work on both of these fantastic projects.”

Wisconsin Main Street is a community development program administered by WEDC that targets Wisconsin’s historic commercial districts. WEDC provides technical support and training to the 34 Main Street communities and 83 Connect Communities to help them revitalize their business districts based on guidelines developed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Since the program’s inception in 1987, Wisconsin Main Street community projects have resulted in the creation of more than 3,000 new businesses and more than 16,000 net new jobs. In addition, more than $2.5 billion in public and private investment has occurred in Wisconsin Main Street communities.

During fiscal year 2021, despite suffering one of the most dramatic economic declines in recent history, Wisconsin Main Street communities were responsible for the creation of an estimated 357 net new jobs and 134 net new businesses in the state. Nearly 25,000 volunteer hours were dedicated to improving the quality of life in communities around the state.

DMI has been part of the Wisconsin Main Street Program since 1990.

The complete list of Downtown Mainstreet La Crosse award winners:

Best Façade Rehabilitation: Leithold Music, La Crosse

Best Upper Floor Development: Newburg Flats on Pearl, La Crosse

Best Image Item/Campaign/Event: Downtown Decks, La Crosse

Best Creative Fundraising Effort: Valentine’s Day Gift Packages, La Crosse

Volunteer of the Year: Will Kratt, La Crosse

