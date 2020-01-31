You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Downtown Mainstreet hosting Winter Days
0 comments

Downtown Mainstreet hosting Winter Days

{{featured_button_text}}

Downtown Mainstreet will host Winter Days from Feb. 7 through 9, kicking off with a retail open house from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and a hot cocktail trail during the weekend.

Saturday will feature ice skating, a snowman contest, ax throwing and knitting at Riverside Park. 

For a full event schedule, visit www.lacrossedowntown.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers health, human interest stories and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News