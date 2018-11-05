Try 1 month for 99¢

Holiday Open House downtown Friday

Downtown Mainstreet Inc. will host the annual Holiday Open House from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. More than 50 downtown businesses will participate with extended store hours, gifts, special events and refreshments.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will stroll the streets during the event to spread holiday cheer and promote their downtown workshop, which will open in December.

At 6 p.m., the Lighting of the Tree will be held at Grounded Patio Café with carolers and the Clauses.

For more information, visit http://www.lacrossedowntown.com or call 608-784-0440.

