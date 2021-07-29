Downtown paint around set for this weekend

Local artists are invited to paint within the boundaries of Downtown La Crosse Friday and Saturday.

The event, running through 5 p.m. Saturday, is free and open to the public.

Another two-day Downtown Paint Around will happen on August 20 and 21, all as an opportunity to prepare local artists to participate in the Annual Between the Bluffs Plein Air Painting Festival to be held in September.

Event guidelines this weekend are as follows:

Media may include oils, watercolors, acrylics, pastels, gouache, pencil, pen and ink, etc.

All works must be painted outdoors during the two-day time period in Downtown, La Crosse.

Boundaries are within a one-mile radius of 4th and Main St. Downtown La Crosse.

Paintings will be displayed at the River City Gallery for the Saturday opening at 6 p.m. and for two weeks after the opening to be available for purchase by the public.

There is no entry fee.

The event is coordinated by the The La Crosse Arts Initiative, River City Gallery and Art Market, and Downtown Mainstreet, Inc.

