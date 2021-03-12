 Skip to main content
Downtown Thursday Nights returns to Tomah
Downtown Thursday Nights returns to Tomah

Muessigmann music

Casey Muessigmann performed on Superior Ave. Aug. 8 as part of the Downtown Thursday Nights concert series.

 MEGHAN FLYNN, TOMAH JOURNAL

After a one-year absence, Downtown Thursday Nights is ready for its second season of concerts in Tomah.

The Tomah Chamber and Visitor Center announced this year's concert series will begin July 1 and run consecutive Thursday nights through Aug. 12 except for the week of the Monroe County Fair.

The concert series, staged on the 800 and 900 blocks of Superior Avenue, debuted in 2019 and was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concerts are from 6-9 p.m., and traffic on Superior Avenue is re-routed from 4:30-10 p.m. This year's linuep includes country, rock and soul calypso.

Dates and performers:

July 1 - Casey Muessigmann

July 8 - Mickey Utley Band

July 15 - Devon Worley Band

July 29 - Soca Jukebox

Aug. 5 - Joey Leone's Chop Shop

Aug. 12 - Cherry Pie

Downtown Thursday Nights features food vendors, beer sales, sponsor booths and a Kid Zone with bounce houses, balloon animals, caricatures and face painting.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, cash for food and beverages and sunscreen.

