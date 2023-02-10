This week, Gov. Tony Evers announced a number of provisions that will be in his forthcoming budget proposal related to veterans.

Among the provisions was a proposal that Rep. Steve Doyle (D-94th) has introduced as a bill the last two sessions which would allow veterans who rent rather than own their homes to claim the veteran property tax credit.

“I am incredibly encouraged to see the Governor include my bill (2021 Assembly Bill 802) in his budget proposal," Doyle said. "Wisconsin’s tax code includes a property tax credit for those who have served in the armed forces. Unfortunately, for those veterans who rent their homes instead of owning them, that credit can be difficult if not impossible to claim. This simple provision makes this benefit accessible to all those who served.

"Our veterans deserve respect and admiration, they don’t deserve extra red tape in their way. I’m proud to see my idea to help our veterans included in Governor Evers’ biennial budget proposal.”

