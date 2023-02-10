This week, Gov. Tony Evers announced a number of provisions that will be in his forthcoming budget proposal related to veterans.
Among the provisions was a proposal that Rep. Steve Doyle (D-94th) has introduced as a bill the last two sessions which would allow veterans who rent rather than own their homes to claim the veteran property tax credit.
“I am incredibly encouraged to see the Governor include my bill (2021 Assembly Bill 802) in his budget proposal," Doyle said. "Wisconsin’s tax code includes a property tax credit for those who have served in the armed forces. Unfortunately, for those veterans who rent their homes instead of owning them, that credit can be difficult if not impossible to claim. This simple provision makes this benefit accessible to all those who served.
"Our veterans deserve respect and admiration, they don’t deserve extra red tape in their way. I’m proud to see my idea to help our veterans included in Governor Evers’ biennial budget proposal.”
IN PHOTOS: Veterans salute at Chippewa Manor
The Chippewa Manor Residential Living home honored area veterans with their 14th annual Veterans Salute on Thursday.
The Chippewa Manor Residential Living home honored area veterans with their 14th annual Veterans Salute on Thursday. More than 130 veterans from Chippewa Manor have been honored over the years with an annual ceremony and individual plagues which tell their service stories. On Thursday seven more individuals were honored with their own, individual, inscribed plagues.
Veterans Salute at Chippewa Manor
More than 130 veterans from Chippewa Manor have been honored over the years with an annual ceremony and individual plagues which tell their service stories. On Thursday seven more individuals were honored with their own, individual, inscribed plagues.
The Chippewa Manor Residential Living home honored area veterans with their 14th annual Veterans Salute on Thursday, which featured a 21-gun salute.
