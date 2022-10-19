Doyle, Huebsch debate for 94th Assembly seat

Education, mental health, abortion and state budgets were just a few of the issues discussed at Wednesday's debate for the 94th Assembly seat.

Rep. Steve Doyle (D) and challenger Ryan Huebsch (R) met for the last time before the election on Nov. 8. The debate took place at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in the Cleary Alumni & Friends Center.

“I think that debates are really important to have so people can find out where everybody stands on particular issues, what their plans are and what their experience is,” Doyle said in an interview. “So in that regard, I thought it was very illuminating to the public.”

Many of Doyle’s debate answers highlighted his past experience as both the representative for the 94th district and as a La Crosse County supervisor.

Huebsch, the young challenger, spoke on being a new and energetic candidate.

“I’m going to get outspent,” Huebsch said in an interview. “But nobody is going to outwork me. The opportunity to go out and just to talk to people is awesome. Everybody has their own unique story that we get to learn.”

The debate was moderated by UW-L political science professor Anthony Chergosky. A media panel — with representatives from WKBT-TV News 8, WXOW News 19, Wisconsin Public Radio, WIZM and the La Crosse Tribune — asked the candidates questions

Doyle and Huebsch agreed on a variety of issues such as redistributing the state surplus dollars back to residents through tax breaks. They also concurred on prioritizing state funding for schools and mental health resources.

The candidates differed on issues like access to abortion. Doyle said that an abortion is an issue “between a woman and her doctor,” and supports returning to the law as it was during Roe v. Wade.

Huebsch said he only supports abortion in cases in which the mother’s life is in danger or in situations of rape or incest.

Both candidates were also able to address the attack ads against them, most of which have been funded by third-parties and not the candidates themselves.

The crowd at the debate was full of students, residents and media who were all interested in learning the candidates' stances.

Mike Kramer, a retired firefighter, said that issues of inflation and education are his top priority.

“I would say I was leaning towards one [candidate], but not for sure,” Kramer said. “[The debate] made up my mind quite decisively.”

Emma Latus, a student at UW-L, said she knew who she was going to vote for before attending the debate.

“I have not changed my decision, but it was definitely a lot of good information and solidified my decision,” Latus said.

Rep. Jill Billings (D) and challenger Chris Woodard (R) were supposed to debate, but Billings tested positive for covid-19 on Monday. The Billings-Woodard debate is to be rescheduled for a later time that has yet to be announced. It’s likely the 95th Assembly District debate will be virtual.

More reporting to come on the questions asked to the candidates and their responses.