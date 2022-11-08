Doyle re-elected to serve 94th Assembly for seventh term

With a slim lead, voters have re-elected Rep. Steve Doyle to the 94th Assembly district.
With 16 of 17 precincts reporting in unofficial results, Doyle has 14,417 or 51.7% and Ryan Huebsch has 13,457 votes.
Republican challenger Huebsch called Doyle to concede the race that was widely watched around the state.
Doyle (D) was first elected to the seat in 2011. This will be his seventh consecutive term.
This was Huebsch’s first run for public office. Huebsch’s father, Mike Huebsch, held the seat before Doyle from 1995 to 2011.
The 94th Assembly District is composed of most of La Crosse County, minus the city of La Crosse, including West Salem, Holmen, Bangor and part of Rockland.
As the fate of Wisconsin's redistricting still hangs in the balance of the court, La Crosse area leaders and community members are calling for fair maps.
On October 12, 2022 UW-La Crosse hosted a 94 th Assembly District Debate featuring candidates Steve Doyle (D) and Ryan Huebsch (R). The debate was moderated by Anthony Chergosky, Assistant Professor, Political Science | UW-La Crosse. Video Courtesy of WXOW News 19 La Crosse.
IN PHOTOS & VIDEOS: A look back on October in the Coulee Region
Halloween to the Max
Bill Doering, right, and his son, Max, light their flaming pumpkin Monday, on Halloween, at their home at 1611 Main St. The father-and-son team have elaborately decorated their yard for the scary holiday for over 15 years.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Zumbrota vs La Crescent, Oct. 25
La Crescent-Hokah's Carter Todd, right, and Mason Einerwold celebrate.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Riding before the rain
A bicyclist heads down West Avenue on Monday before rain began to fall. Wednesday’s forecast from the National Weather Service calls for sunny skies and a high temperature of 52 degrees in La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Riding before the rain
Scary sights abound
Spider webs, skeletons, and more are part of a creepy Halloween exhibit on Market Street.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Autumn on the farm
Rows of corn are seen under a hillside of trees showing fall foliage on a farm on Cty Road OA near Barre Mills last week. Fall foliage is starting to peak around much of the Coulee Region. See Sunday's Tribune for reports on area farming.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Farm tab
A farmer harvests corn in a field on Cty Road OA near Barre Mills, Wis., in mid-October.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska vs Holmen soccer, Oct. 11
Onalaska's Will Bakkestuen, left, and Holmen's Jacob Lor
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
WATCH NOW: Northside fifth grader, Scarlett Yerkey, at Science Medicine Day
Elementary medicine
Northside elementary second graders, Nate Baker, right, and Keng Thao practice giving shots on a grapefruit during Monday’s Science Medicine Day event. Some 400 students participated.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Bangor vs Luther football, Oct. 7
Bangor's Chase Horstman catches a pass while closely defended by Luther's Nathan Riley and Cole Bryant on Friday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Mayo celebrates heritage
Sister Celesta Day, right, with the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration leads a group from Mayo Clinic Health System’s leadership team Thursday through a tour of the Maria Angelorum Chapel at the St. Rose Convent. Mayo celebrated its heritage and 30-year anniversary during the visit.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Girls sectional tennis: Oct. 5
Central's Katie Johnson, No. 1 doubles state qualifier
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Golden Rule sailboat
Stephen Buck, left, and Mary Ann Van Cura, both crew members of the Golden Rule out of Humboldt Bay, Ca. riase the sails of the 34-foot wooden sailboat Wednesday off of Riverside Park. The crew, in conjunction with Veterans for Peace, is on a 15-month journey through the central, southern and eastern part of the country to raise awareness about the growing danger of nuclear war and to build support for the abolition of nuclear weapons.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
WATCH NOW: The Thundercloud singers perform at Lowe Arts Center dedication
Maple Leaf Parade-2022
Jeff Hankey, a drummer with the UW-La Crosse Alumni Band gets silly by playing laying down Saturday during the Maple Leaf Parade.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Maple Leaf Parade-2022
Members of the UW-La Crosse Alumni Band Pom Squad dance on Second Street during the Maple Leaf Parade.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Maple Leaf Parade-2022
Dee Dee Burns, right, of La Crosse play her toy horn with members of the UW-La Crosse Alumni Band during the Maple Leaf Parade.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
WATCH NOW: La Crosse Firefighter Pipes and Drums play the Maple Leaf
