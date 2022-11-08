 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Doyle re-elected to serve 94th Assembly for seventh term

Steve Doyle

Steve Doyle

 greganderson

With a slim lead, voters have re-elected Rep. Steve Doyle to the 94th Assembly district. 

With 16 of 17 precincts reporting in unofficial results, Doyle has 14,417 or 51.7% and Ryan Huebsch has 13,457 votes. 

Republican challenger Huebsch called Doyle to concede the race that was widely watched around the state. 

Doyle (D) was first elected to the seat in 2011. This will be his seventh consecutive term.  

This was Huebsch’s first run for public office. Huebsch’s father, Mike Huebsch, held the seat before Doyle from 1995 to 2011. 

The 94th Assembly District is composed of most of La Crosse County, minus the city of La Crosse, including West Salem, Holmen, Bangor and part of Rockland.

As the fate of Wisconsin's redistricting still hangs in the balance of the court, La Crosse area leaders and community members are calling for fair maps.

On October 12, 2022 UW-La Crosse hosted a 94 th Assembly District Debate featuring candidates Steve Doyle (D) and Ryan Huebsch (R). The debate was moderated by Anthony Chergosky, Assistant Professor, Political Science | UW-La Crosse. Video Courtesy of WXOW News 19 La Crosse.
Ryan Huebsch

Huebsch

 Contributed
Chloe Hilles is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. She can be reached at @chloehilles on Twitter or (608) 769-7303. 

