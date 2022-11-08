Doyle re-elected to serve 94th Assembly for seventh term

With a slim lead, voters have re-elected Rep. Steve Doyle to the 94th Assembly district.

With 16 of 17 precincts reporting in unofficial results, Doyle has 14,417 or 51.7% and Ryan Huebsch has 13,457 votes.

Republican challenger Huebsch called Doyle to concede the race that was widely watched around the state.

Doyle (D) was first elected to the seat in 2011. This will be his seventh consecutive term.

This was Huebsch’s first run for public office. Huebsch’s father, Mike Huebsch, held the seat before Doyle from 1995 to 2011.

The 94th Assembly District is composed of most of La Crosse County, minus the city of La Crosse, including West Salem, Holmen, Bangor and part of Rockland.